Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,119,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. 473,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

