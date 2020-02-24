Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2,840.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,702,000 after buying an additional 872,584 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,329,000 after buying an additional 581,796 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 2,375,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,961,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,589,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,220,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

