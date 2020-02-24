Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after buying an additional 484,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,414,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,982. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.