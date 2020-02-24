Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,427,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,469 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,858,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,238. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

