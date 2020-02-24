Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 287,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. 2,069,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,190. Prudential Public Limited has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.