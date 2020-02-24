Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.34 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,406. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

