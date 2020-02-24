Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 29,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

