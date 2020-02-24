Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 18,376 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,579,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,494. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

