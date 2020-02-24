Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 19,880 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.82. 20,746,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,007,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

