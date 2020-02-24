Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 27,991 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 394.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 78.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

GM traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,669,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,211. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

