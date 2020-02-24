Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,822 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. 80,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

