Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,852 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.58. 2,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,920. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

