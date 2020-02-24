Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,924,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,801,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,994,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. 1,660,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,937. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

