Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 145,511 BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1,633.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

FRA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. 11,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.