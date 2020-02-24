Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,959,000 after buying an additional 214,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.26. 6,986,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,926. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

