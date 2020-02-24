Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 767.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 57,282 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,299,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $165,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,878,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. 2,301,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

