Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 388.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK stock traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $37.92. 157,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.