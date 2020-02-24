Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $64.37. 16,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,311. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.