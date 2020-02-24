Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the first quarter worth $799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter worth $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,968. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. CNOOC Ltd has a 12-month low of $139.77 and a 12-month high of $193.66.

CEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

