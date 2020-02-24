Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Itron worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $12,970,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,468,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,475,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $5.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 267,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

