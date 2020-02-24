Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.02% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIL traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

