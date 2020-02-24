Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,903 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,600,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.45 on Monday, hitting $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 481,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,129. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average of $159.66.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.