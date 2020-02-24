Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,535 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.