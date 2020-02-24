Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,255 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after acquiring an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 657,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 596,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after acquiring an additional 137,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.57.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.80. 22,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.89. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

