Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 926 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 934,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $263.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

