Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Rogers worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

ROG stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.14. 95,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

