Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Director Purchases C$156,000.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Director M. Dallas H. Ross purchased 30,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,850 shares in the company, valued at C$550,420.

RSI traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 557,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.00 million and a P/E ratio of -93.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.15. Rogers Sugar Inc has a twelve month low of C$4.54 and a twelve month high of C$6.17.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

