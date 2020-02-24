Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Altimmune (NYSE:ALT)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 182,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,118. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

