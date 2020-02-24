Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTNX. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. 1,727,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,065. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $311,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.