Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

RY opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $760,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.