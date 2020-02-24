Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

