Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 280 ($3.68).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.10) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 307.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,041.83). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

