Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,813.80 ($23.86) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,246.68.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.