Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 6,663 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,841. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

