Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 80,784 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQH traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

