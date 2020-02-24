Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,217 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after buying an additional 6,519,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 48,544.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,897,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,809 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 184,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

