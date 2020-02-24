Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,366,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,192,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,606,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,668,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,895,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.70.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.