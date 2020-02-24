Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Okta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Okta by 75.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 178,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.72.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $11,218,012.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,402 shares of company stock worth $29,109,114. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.35. 120,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

