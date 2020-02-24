Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,748 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. 103,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

