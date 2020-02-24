Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,779 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,519,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAP traded down $5.17 on Monday, hitting $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,941. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $198.35 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day moving average of $209.77.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

