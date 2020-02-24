Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,404 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 135.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 278,904 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5,083.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,802. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.