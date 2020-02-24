Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,437 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Yandex by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,263,000 after buying an additional 1,672,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after buying an additional 799,646 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 782,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 71,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. 398,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,415. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

