Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,037 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.32. 752,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,439. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

