Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,317 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

