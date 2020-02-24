Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. FMR LLC raised its position in FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after buying an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in FMC by 839.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after buying an additional 383,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC traded down $3.47 on Monday, hitting $103.11. 48,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,976. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their target price on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,069 shares of company stock worth $39,814,850. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

