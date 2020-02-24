Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,940 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $136.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,625. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.