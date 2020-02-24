Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,598,453.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,322 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

