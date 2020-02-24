Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.89. 63,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

