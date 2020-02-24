Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.34. 854,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

