Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $99,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.99. 94,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,181. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

